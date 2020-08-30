OTHER VOICES: From key leadership positions, women help guide us through COVID challenges

Joining Reynolds as chief executive of another Siouxland state is South Dakota’s Kristi Noem. These governors share the historical distinction of being the first women elected to lead their respective states. Recently, both Reynolds and Noem have stood tall nationally as Noem earned praise and made national news recently by declaring “Not on my watch” in response to the possibility of vandalism at Mount Rushmore, while Reynolds has been working tirelessly to support and assist Iowans in the wake of the derecho that devastated large portions of Iowa.

In Washington, D.C., where three of Iowa’s six federal legislators are now women, United States Sen. Joni Ernst has been fully engaged in the national response to the viral pandemic. Ernst, who is the only woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate from Iowa, is also the first female combat veteran to serve in the upper legislative chamber of our federal government. No stranger to challenging circumstances, prior to battling COVID-19, Ernst, a former lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard, led 150 troops in Operation Iraqi Freedom. In the war on the coronavirus, Ernst has visited Sioux City multiple times and recently met with local business leaders to address the epidemic and answered questions ranging from military preparedness to the impact on agriculture, international trade and health care.