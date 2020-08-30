OTHER VOICES: From key leadership positions, women help guide us through COVID challenges

On Aug. 18, we observed the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote. A century later, as the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis drags on and we evaluate the safest ways to reopen our economy, we continue to witness the emergence of countless women in key leadership roles.
For example, after months of daily coronavirus briefings and completing a delayed legislative session, Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to lead Iowa’s charge against this virus. Recently, Reynolds signed an executive order creating an “Economic Recovery Advisory Board” comprised of 13 of the top business leaders in the state. Joining the CEOs of Hy-Vee, Principal, and MidAmerican Energy on this board is Barbara Sloniker, executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative. Upon creating the board and appointing Sloniker, Reynolds called this group the “economic tip of the spear” and asked them “to analyze and recommend recovery and growth efforts, looking across the spectrum of Iowa businesses and industries and nonprofit organizations.”
A longtime executive with the Siouxland Chamber, Sloniker is advocating for literally thousands of small businesses and hundreds of not-for-profits fighting to bounce back from the coronavirus. Said Sloniker, “I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with successful business leaders from across the state to propose recommendations to grow Iowa's economy in the aftermath of this pandemic.”
Joining Reynolds as chief executive of another Siouxland state is South Dakota’s Kristi Noem. These governors share the historical distinction of being the first women elected to lead their respective states. Recently, both Reynolds and Noem have stood tall nationally as Noem earned praise and made national news recently by declaring “Not on my watch” in response to the possibility of vandalism at Mount Rushmore, while Reynolds has been working tirelessly to support and assist Iowans in the wake of the derecho that devastated large portions of Iowa.
In Washington, D.C., where three of Iowa’s six federal legislators are now women, United States Sen. Joni Ernst has been fully engaged in the national response to the viral pandemic. Ernst, who is the only woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate from Iowa, is also the first female combat veteran to serve in the upper legislative chamber of our federal government. No stranger to challenging circumstances, prior to battling COVID-19, Ernst, a former lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard, led 150 troops in Operation Iraqi Freedom. In the war on the coronavirus, Ernst has visited Sioux City multiple times and recently met with local business leaders to address the epidemic and answered questions ranging from military preparedness to the impact on agriculture, international trade and health care.
Making equally significant contributions has been Debi Durham, who is nearing a decade of service leading Iowa’s economic development efforts. Durham, who spent 15 years at the Siouxland Chamber, recently returned to record a program specifically addressing her role and responsibility in the battle against the coronavirus. As the quarantine and subsequent shutdown wreaked havoc on Iowa’s economy, Durham launched Iowa’s critically important relief program and oversaw its growth from $4 million in financial assistance for small businesses to $94 million to protect the employees and employers who serve as the backbone of Iowa’s economy.
Closer to home, Colonel Stephanie Samenus became the first woman promoted to vice wing commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing and was subsequently appointed to lead the Task Force West COVID-19 response for Iowa. At the very same time, State Sen. Jackie Smith of Sioux City was casting votes in the rescheduled legislative session as the first woman west of Story County (Ames) from her political party to be elected to serve in the Iowa State Senate.
Additionally, Heather Hennings has effectively led the United Way during this epidemic by establishing and overseeing the Siouxland Recovery Fund, while simultaneously organizing and facilitating conference calls for local not-for-profit organizations. Kim Wilson, spokesperson for the Joint Information Center with Woodbury County Emergency Management, has communicated commendably as the primary information source for COVID-19 updates on behalf of local hospitals as well as the Siouxland District Health Department.
Finally, Jennifer Letch, an executive with empirical foods, has served as chair of the board of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and directed the organization as it aimed to serve as the primary communication liaison for the business community. Focused on providing timely and accurate information to the tri-state region, Letch led the Chamber as it maintained operations throughout the pandemic. Moreover, staffed with seven of the most capable, creative and committed women any organization could hope for, the Chamber team has remained active and accessible throughout the crisis.
As we recall the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, let us also recognize the glass-shattering leadership and determined efforts of the many women who are now leading through the extraordinary challenges presented by COVID-19.
Chris McGowan serves as the president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce & The Siouxland Initiative.
