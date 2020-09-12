OTHER VOICES: Grassley visits all 99 counties for 40th straight year

Looking back at 40 years, I wouldn’t change a thing. It’s an exhilarating and extraordinary experience. Among my memorable meetings - ice storms in Belle Plaine caused a power outage at the local library. So, we improvised the Q&A as a drive-through from my car window. Overflow attendance in August 2009 led to meetings in the town square. At every meeting, I tell people to ask me anything under the sun. Young people at our schools typically do.

By my measure, 99.99 percent of my 99-county meetings reflect “Iowa Nice.” Of course, people get passionate during an election year and pretty fired up about issues sacred to their beliefs. At those moments, thick skin and an open mind help me to listen, learn, lean in and lead the discussion among neighbors with civility.

At the end of the day, that’s what defines Iowans. We’re neighbors who look out for our neighbors. From the pandemic to the derecho, to nationwide protests for racial justice that have been sabotaged in some places by criminal violence, many Iowans wonder what else 2020 has in store.

No matter what happens next, I’ll continue our dialogue. Keeping in touch through social media, phone, email, postal mail and traditional media also keeps me connected, transparent and accountable to Iowans.