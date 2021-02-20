OTHER VOICES: Investment needed to end 'broadband deserts' in Iowa

For the past three years, I have served as a member of the state Broadband Grant Review Committee and as a member of the broadband working group of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Board.

I am grateful to have had the opportunity to learn more about Iowa’s growing need for reliable high-speed internet. Each year the Broadband Review Committee receives applications from across the state. Our committee scores the applications and suggests a funding amount. The projects all have merit, but unfortunately the requests for matching funds far exceed the resources available.

In my position leading economic development in Cherokee County, I often hear from residents about the need for broadband expansion and additional resources to support projects. Events of the past year have only reinforced the urgency for better access statewide, especially in rural Iowa. According to the governor’s report, one-third of Iowa’s counties are still “broadband deserts,” meaning high-speed broadband is rarely available. In addition, Iowa has the second slowest internet speeds nationwide, and a mere 18.5% of Iowans (45th nationally) have access to affordable internet. The current national average is 50.1%.