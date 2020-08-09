OTHER VOICES: Iowa ag offers solutions to many of world's challenges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmers in Iowa and across the nation are in a position to offer solutions to many of the current challenges facing this country including food security, health and nutrition, stagnant economies, degraded environments and even climate change.

The Climate Crisis Action Plan released by the majority staff of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis (HSCCC), recognizes the critical role agriculture and forestry sectors can play in providing valuable climate and ecosystem services.

The plan, which includes specific policy and program recommendations, confirms the fact that the agriculture sector is in a strong position to address the risks posed by increasingly erratic and extreme weather events and changing climatic conditions. Rather than dwelling on agriculture’s contributions to these conditions, the HSCCC document concentrates on solutions and lays out science-based policy recommendations that offer solid building blocks for enabling agriculture's role in stemming climate change. What a refreshing change and departure from prior national climate debates where farmers were framed as the problem, not the solution.