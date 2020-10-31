OTHER VOICES: Iowa elections can be model for nation

This election, I believe Iowa can be the best in the nation.

Iowa has already set a record for absentee voting, beating the 2016 record of 649,672 votes. Nearly a million Iowans have requested absentee ballots this election. We can also beat the 2012 overall turnout record set in 2012, when 73.3% of eligible voters cast votes.

As I’ve said, I am confident that Iowa will ensure all eligible votes, including mailed ballots, will be counted this November. I believe this for several reasons.

At the top of the list are our 99 county auditors. They take seriously their independence, which voters should appreciate. I’ve been in contact with them and I’m impressed by their efforts to prepare for a record turnout amid the constraints of a pandemic. The auditors and their staffs have worked hard to find safe ways for voters to drop off absentee ballots.

These auditors assure me that they will be able to count these votes quickly and accurately and that we will have results the night of the Election Day. They have been assisted by a directive from Secretary of State Paul Pate, and approved by lawmakers, to begin opening absentee ballots on the Saturday before the election.