OTHER VOICES: Iowans left vulnerable to COVID after Reynolds lifted partial mask mandate

On Feb. 6, Gov. Kim Reynolds, without consulting Iowa Department of Health, lifted safety restrictions across the state, and rescinded the tepid partial mask mandate from November.
The outcry was immediate from health care professionals, state and national media, and citizens concerned about the safety of over three million Iowans.
Some were pleased.
Then there were the rest of us. What I heard was shock and anxiety. I heard from frontline workers, educators and others was that they no longer had protection from the silent serial killer that is COVID-19. They knew that they could continue to protect others, but they also knew that others had free rein to potentially injure them. That free rein to ignore COVID and its dangerous new variants, has already started.
This new ''no masks required'' to me, seemed arbitrary, dangerous, and yes, abusive.
As a social worker, violence prevention activist, and producer of three documentaries, I know abuse when I see it. In these films, we highlight the pain abuse victims suffer. What is happening in Iowa has and will cause pain.
Alongside the potential physical abuse of costing precious lives, is psychological abuse. Psychological abuse is insidious. Like the virus, it’s more silent in how it infects people. But it’s meant to "distort, confuse, or influence a person’s thoughts and actions within their everyday lives, changing their sense of self and harming their well-being.''
That leaves many feeling fearful in the state we live in and love.
Some cities still mandate masks. Our Sioux City school system is among many who will continue to require masks. Some businesses and many Iowans will continue to follow safety. They are appreciated.
But what I’m hearing from other Iowans, some who live in my hometown, is a feeling of fear.
A club cancelled a show because the band felt Iowa was unsafe.
Customers are entering and leaving stores and restaurants with unmasked employees.
People worriedly called school districts about changes.
A doctor’s office employee saw pushback by patients about masks.
Another reported being frightened at a grocery chain with less mask compliance..
Two of the toughest stories were frontline workers. Both of their companies were adamant about maintaining a mask mandate.
'We still enforce it at our store, but many more are walking around without them and being combative. I had someone crumple it up and try to throw it at me on his way out.'
'The day before the mask mandate was scheduled to expire, we already had more customers coming into the store unmasked than we probably had in the previous two weeks combined. Every one of them stated that the governor said they didn’t have to wear them anymore. I’ve explained that she stated businesses were to take safety precautions as they see fit to protect staff and customers… I’ve been threatened to be sued more times than I can count on both hands, and I’ve been threatened with bodily harm a handful of times.'
His coworkers have been told ‘they would come back with a gun.’
'Sometimes when I’m getting ready for work I wonder if this will be the day that someone knocks me out or pulls a gun. The governor has emboldened these people. It’s exhausting”.
Like victims who feel trapped within a home, a school, or workplace, feeling trapped pushes that fear to sometimes unbearable pain. Like many victims of abuse in the home, school, community, we live here, we work here, our friends and families are here. Living or working in a place you thought was safe, but now threatens you, brings that pain.
Iowa is our home. And in that home, which should be a place.
Cindy Waitt, of Sioux City, is a former social worker and executive director of the Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention. She supports anti violence and bullying programs both in Iowa and nationwide, as well as serving as executive producer of three national documentaries Bully, HBO'S Private Violence and Netflix Audrie and Daisy.