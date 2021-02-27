OTHER VOICES: Iowans left vulnerable to COVID after Reynolds lifted partial mask mandate

That leaves many feeling fearful in the state we live in and love.

Some cities still mandate masks. Our Sioux City school system is among many who will continue to require masks. Some businesses and many Iowans will continue to follow safety. They are appreciated.

But what I’m hearing from other Iowans, some who live in my hometown, is a feeling of fear.

A club cancelled a show because the band felt Iowa was unsafe.

Customers are entering and leaving stores and restaurants with unmasked employees.

People worriedly called school districts about changes.

A doctor’s office employee saw pushback by patients about masks.

Another reported being frightened at a grocery chain with less mask compliance..

Two of the toughest stories were frontline workers. Both of their companies were adamant about maintaining a mask mandate.

'We still enforce it at our store, but many more are walking around without them and being combative. I had someone crumple it up and try to throw it at me on his way out.'