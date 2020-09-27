OTHER VOICES: Iowans who depend on ethanol industry face crisis

Ethanol producers, their families and Iowans who depend on the ethanol industry are in crisis. The Trump administration, aided and abetted by pliable senators like Joni Ernst, have opted to violate past agreements in favor of currying Big Oil’s support. Four more years of the same is not going to end well for Iowa’s farmers.
Tariffs imposed during the trade war have increased costs to U.S. consumers, cost jobs in domestic industry, and lowered the price of commodities paid to Iowa’s farmers. A second Trump administration would be responsible for two looming decisions that further marginalize ethanol producers and the communities they support in favor of Big Oil.
The first is the final Renewable Fuel Standard, which is the amount of ethanol required to be blended into gasoline and diesel fuel. The math is simple. More ethanol, more jobs in the renewable domestic ethanol industry. The Trump administration, led by a Big Oil executive in the EPA, have done nothing to increase the blended requirement. Even worse, they spent years giving generous exemptions to oil refineries. These exemptions erased previous agreements and completely disrupted market forces, investments in ethanol infrastructure and, ultimately, jobs in Iowa. The bottom line to all of this is simple — the president wants the rural vote, but not at the expense of Big Oil. Exemption waivers wantonly provided to refineries is the single biggest killer of the ethanol industry.
The second decision has more permanent repercussions. In 2022, the official responsible for determining the final Renewable Fuel Standard will change from the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to a three-way agreement between the secretaries of energy, agriculture and the EPA chief. Can there be any doubt that a triumvirate of second-term Trump appointees would do anything except continue to sacrifice ethanol to Big Oil? Trump has been electorally incentivized to court ethanol producers in key midwestern states, and yet every decision has gone against them in favor of bigger oil profits. No one needs to be reminded that there is no electoral incentive for a second-term president.
Iowa has leverage in Washington decision-making circles, yet the silence is deafening. Joni Ernst has admired the problem from a distance. Senator Chuck Grassley has the seniority and influence to stand stalwart against the administration, but he has done little. Governor Kim Reynolds seems to have lost her voice.
Joni Ernst’s lack of action on what Iowa needs shows her true interests. There is no daylight between her and the president. The $300,000 she has taken in campaign donations from Big Oil keeps her from working behind scenes for Iowans. As she well knows, blocking Doug Beneventos’ nomination to deputy administrator of the EPA will not do anything to change the inevitable decision in 2022. Her donors know this, too, leaving her free to talk out of both sides of her mouth.
The ethanol industry, and Iowans who put their faith in the president and Senator Ernst, are in an existential fight. There was a time in the 1930s when the farmers of Iowa rose up in a Farmers’ Holiday, utilizing protest, action and even potential nationwide food shortages to force the Roosevelt administration to recognize the desperate plight of an industry taken for granted. The government changed course, salvaging century farms and protecting a way of life. Let's hope that mindful action now will prevent the necessity of similar recourse in the future.
Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral who sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate from Iowa in this year's June 2 primary election, lives in Sioux City.
