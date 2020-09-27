OTHER VOICES: Iowans who depend on ethanol industry face crisis

The second decision has more permanent repercussions. In 2022, the official responsible for determining the final Renewable Fuel Standard will change from the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to a three-way agreement between the secretaries of energy, agriculture and the EPA chief. Can there be any doubt that a triumvirate of second-term Trump appointees would do anything except continue to sacrifice ethanol to Big Oil? Trump has been electorally incentivized to court ethanol producers in key midwestern states, and yet every decision has gone against them in favor of bigger oil profits. No one needs to be reminded that there is no electoral incentive for a second-term president.

Iowa has leverage in Washington decision-making circles, yet the silence is deafening. Joni Ernst has admired the problem from a distance. Senator Chuck Grassley has the seniority and influence to stand stalwart against the administration, but he has done little. Governor Kim Reynolds seems to have lost her voice.