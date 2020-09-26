OTHER VOICES: Joni Ernst: I'll never back down from a fight

Now, when it comes to the tug-of-war between biofuel and oil, earlier this year there was the big decision in the 10th Circuit Court that stated EPA had granted three small refinery exemptions (SREs) improperly. This decision was a game changer for our biofuel producers, and Big Oil knew it. When I heard reports that the administration might try to appeal the decision, I called the president to urge him to let the decision stand. And folks, you guessed it, he let it stand.

But like clockwork, another battle was on the horizon.

While E15 was a big boon for the biofuel community, our farmers and producers have faced blow after blow with the SREs that EPA has been handing out like candy to refineries owned by Big Oil companies like Exxon and Chevron. This summer, the oil industry tried another one of their tricks and started petitioning for “gap year” SREs. Some of these hardship waivers date as far back as a decade ago. So again, I rolled up my sleeves and got to work to put a stop to these ridiculous waivers. I put together a bipartisan group of us to explain to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler just how unlawful these “gap year” waivers really were. Per usual, it seemed like EPA wasn’t paying attention, so I decided to hold up the nomination for their second in command — the nominee for deputy EPA administrator, Doug Benevento — which ruffled a lot of feathers in Washington.