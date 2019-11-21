OTHER VOICES: Kat Taylor: Rural America can and should lead on climate

In an emergency, everyone needs to focus on priorities and get to work. We have a climate emergency, and we have been too occupied by vilifying others and denying truths to actually address it.

Through our work with colleagues and networks of regenerative agriculture practitioners at TomKat Ranch, my husband, Tom Steyer, and I have committed ourselves to working alongside rural America in pursuing climate-smart agriculture best practices. We need to stop blaming our climate crisis on farmers or ranchers and work to ensure they have the markets for climate services and sustainable food, technology driven tools, and partnerships to lead.

Over the last few days, I met with local leaders about the climate change conversation in Iowa. Talking to former State Rep. Ed Fallon and his activist wife, Kathy Byrnes, at their wonderful urban farm, former Agriculture Secretary and Lt. Gov. Patty Judge, and farmer and faith leader Matt Russell, I learned so much about rural Iowa’s issues and local environmental advocacy. The past few days have reaffirmed what Tom and I thought when we started TomKat Ranch. We need to recognize the innovation and leadership of farmers and ranchers across rural America. They are leading concerning responsible agriculture methods which sequester carbon naturally, restoring our soil with fertility.