OTHER VOICES: Naig, Feenstra to work together to advance Iowa agriculture

Our state is only as strong as our farmers, food processors, equipment manufacturers, and the rest of our agriculture community. As two Northwest Iowa natives, we have seen the tremendous community impact of a good agriculture economy supported by smart public policy at every level.
And while this is true across Iowa, it is especially the case in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, which is the second largest agriculture producing district in the nation. Now, our corner of the state has a voice on the critically important Agriculture Committee. The 4th District will have a strong voice to champion policy priorities that matter to our food and ag community that represents thousands of jobs, feeds millions of people around the world, and fuels a large portion of our economy.
There is no daylight between our understanding that agriculture is the backbone of prosperity and quality of life in Iowa. With a Northwest Iowa perspective on the House Agriculture Committee, we will continue to pursue bipartisan support for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), boost Iowa’s global exports, support family farms with low taxes and fewer regulations, and protect against the catastrophic possibility of Foreign Animal Disease (FAD) outbreaks.
With a new voice representing Iowa on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee comes a renewed sense of optimism and opportunity to fight for our state at the national level. Equally, we will continue to ramp up our state-federal partnership on efforts like land stewardship, soil health, and water quality. Iowa has made great progress on our stewardship goals because we have fostered an environment of collaboration, not regulation, with our farmers.
As we head into 2021 and emerge from a challenging prior year, both of us are eager to keep working hard to give a voice to our food and agriculture workers, farmers, and community at every level of government.
Mike Naig, a Republican from Cylinder, has served as Iowa Agriculture Secretary since March 2018. Naig, who grew up helping his father and uncle run their crop and livestock operation in Palo Alto County, remains involved with the family farm.
Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, began his first term as a congressman representing Iowa's 4th District in January. His new committee assignments include the House Agriculture Committee. Feenstra previously served as a state senator from 2009 to 2021, and served as the Sioux County Treasurer from 2006 to 2008.