OTHER VOICES: Naig, Feenstra to work together to advance Iowa agriculture

Our state is only as strong as our farmers, food processors, equipment manufacturers, and the rest of our agriculture community. As two Northwest Iowa natives, we have seen the tremendous community impact of a good agriculture economy supported by smart public policy at every level.

And while this is true across Iowa, it is especially the case in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, which is the second largest agriculture producing district in the nation. Now, our corner of the state has a voice on the critically important Agriculture Committee. The 4th District will have a strong voice to champion policy priorities that matter to our food and ag community that represents thousands of jobs, feeds millions of people around the world, and fuels a large portion of our economy.

There is no daylight between our understanding that agriculture is the backbone of prosperity and quality of life in Iowa. With a Northwest Iowa perspective on the House Agriculture Committee, we will continue to pursue bipartisan support for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), boost Iowa’s global exports, support family farms with low taxes and fewer regulations, and protect against the catastrophic possibility of Foreign Animal Disease (FAD) outbreaks.