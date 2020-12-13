OTHER VOICES: Native Americans heard by Democrats but have economic leeway under GOP

Editor's note: This column originally appeared in the Omaha-World Herald.
There are only about 5 million Native Americans in the United States. However, tribal entities control approximately 82 million acres of land in the lower 48 states and Alaska. A lot of the land is rich in natural resources.This combination of small population and large resource-rich land holdings has complicated the tribal relationship with the federal government since the moment our country was formed.
Our small population limits our political power. Only a handful of states — Oklahoma, Alaska, New Mexico, Arizona and South Dakota — have sizeable enough native populations to really be a political force. Only about 17,000 Native Americans live in Nebraska, which is less than 1% of the state’s population.
When our country was formed, tribes controlled most of the land and were a formidable opponent. As the country grew, tribal influence diminished greatly. However, during recent decades, tribes have made a big comeback economically and politically. Tribes now pay more attention to what happens politically, especially in presidential elections, because they can dramatically shift how we are treated.
What happens to tribes when control of the White House flips to another political party? I am making some generalizations, but typically a Democratic president does a decent job of giving tribes a larger voice in our own affairs or with issues related exclusively to tribes. We also tend to get more tribal members appointed to higher-level positions. However, although we are heard a bit more, we still have trouble expanding our influence beyond our internal affairs. When a controversial issue emerges that could negatively impact other political or racial groups, we rarely prevail. So under Democrats we have a voice, but still relatively little real power.
When a Republican is in the White House, we typically have even less of a voice. Even the tribal people appointed to key jobs tend to be heavily restricted, and the interests of states and other political groups usually outweigh any concerns from tribes. Energy development of tribal lands becomes a greater priority. However, recent Republican administrations have been far more laissez faire when it comes to tribal economic activities. So under a Republican White House, tribes are often invisible but tend to have a lot more economic leeway.
Our relationship with a Democratic or Republican White House is predictable, but over the last couple of decades something has changed. As tribes become more economically powerful, their interests have begun to shift from being oriented to social issues and government funding to straight advocacy for their own economic interests. Tribes are now major economic players in Oklahoma, California, New Mexico, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona, and dominate the business environment in Alaska. Ho-Chunk Inc., the company I run, does more than $300 million in annual revenue right here in Nebraska.
Tribes now find themselves in a very unusual position. Socially and politically, a Democrat in the White House tends to be better for tribes, but as tribes expand economically, Republicans are a lot more open-minded and even helpful to tribes by not being so heavy-handed in their control of our economic efforts to take care of ourselves.
Thurston County, which is the home to the Omaha and Winnebago Tribes, was the only county in Nebraska to vote for Barack Obama when he ran for his second term in 2012. Tribal people will almost always choose social issues over financial issues, but it is interesting that our situation is getting complicated. I wonder how long it will be before tribes start having to make some tough decisions on which party they will support and why. One thing is clear: Capitalism is sneaking up on us.
Lance Morgan is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Harvard Law School.
