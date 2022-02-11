OTHER VOICES: Nebraska's teachers must master basic skills, but test isn't only way to measure

No one wants Nebraska’s schools to hire incompetent teachers.

With that in mind, the state has well-established rules for teacher certification. Among other things, would-be teachers have long been required to pass a basic skills test in reading, math and writing to become a Nebraska schoolteacher or even enter a teacher prep program.

Hundreds of prospective teachers fall short the first time on at least part of the test. They then spend hundreds of dollars on special review courses and retakes in hopes of passing. Some never do.

Now there’s a push to stop making this high-stakes test serve as the gateway to teaching in Nebraska. Three bills in the Legislature would either eliminate the test or allow alternative methods for would-be teachers to demonstrate their math and English skills.

The proposals have some merit and should be given serious consideration, as long as changes in the testing requirements don’t result in weakening the high standards that Nebraska schoolchildren deserve from their teachers.

As World-Herald staff writer Joe Dejka reported, the idea of ending the test has gained steam at a time when school districts are struggling to hire enough staff.

Supporters of the bills say there are other ways to measure teachers’ basic skills. Elimination of the test, they say, would boost enrollment in teacher colleges overall, particularly among students of color. It also would ease the path for teachers who come to Nebraska from other states and want to work here.

We agree with the intent behind the current testing requirement. After all, freshly minted teachers ought to be able to do math, read with understanding and string together coherent sentences. If that level of competence is too high a hurdle for some people, perhaps they shouldn’t become teachers.

And Nebraska is far from alone in using the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators test, a product of Educational Testing Service. At least 17 states use the same test and same passing scores as Nebraska.

But that doesn’t mean today’s specific test is the absolute measure of whether someone has what it takes to be a good teacher. Nebraska has required basic skills tests for decades, and they have been altered over the years to make them harder or easier.

Before 2014, for example, many of Nebraska’s current teachers were assessed on a previous ETS test that was easier to pass. After passing rates dropped with the new test, the testing company made changes in 2019 in the math portion to reduce the emphasis on algebra and geometry. Passing rates promptly went up.

Overall, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020-21, 91% of test-takers passed the Praxis test in math on their first try, 87% passed in reading and 69% passed in writing.

We’re not in a position to judge whether the latest version of this particular test correctly selects the people who are knowledgeable and cut out for teaching. Or whether this timed, high-stakes test simply identifies those who are good at such tests.

Nor do we know, for that matter, whether future elementary school teachers need to be tested on the exact set of academic skills as those who plan to teach in high school.

But Nebraska does have education experts who can properly assess these issues. We encourage the Legislature to listen to them in setting the rules to ensure that future teachers are qualified. And we note that local school districts have the ultimate control over hiring.

At the recent legislative hearing, lawmakers heard testimony that tests like the Praxis Core have not been shown to correlate with teaching effectiveness. Success in the classroom requires talents and skills that the Praxis test can’t measure.

And effective teaching — not test scores of undergraduate students and experienced teachers who come from other states — should be what everyone associated with Nebraska education really wants to achieve.

