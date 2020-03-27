OTHER VOICES: New legislation will help PAs in Iowa expand access to care

Among its provisions, this bill will allow PAs to prescribe all medications for which they have the training or experience to prescribe, bringing Iowa in line with the laws in surrounding states. It will also increase flexibility while preserving the PA-physician team dynamic. These changes will help to boost Iowa’s chances of recruiting more PAs, who are in high demand nationwide.

PAs are educated at the master’s degree level, and PA school curriculum is modeled on the medical school curriculum. PAs complete 2,000 hours or more of hands-on clinical training in addition to classroom education before graduating. This background and education allow PAs to be adaptable and flexible in the health care workforce.

PA employment is expected to grow 31% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations. Today, there are more than 140,000 PAs in the U.S.

Iowa’s more than 1,150 PAs serve in every medical setting and specialty and are an essential part of our state’s health care system; 45% of Iowa’s PAs serve in rural areas. Imagine how many more PAs could step in to address our state’s rural health care needs with more up-to-date laws clearing the way for PAs to do what they are trained to do.