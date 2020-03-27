OTHER VOICES: New legislation will help PAs in Iowa expand access to care

As our country responds to COVID-19, concern about access to health care is receiving a lot of national attention. But in many parts of Iowa – rural areas in particular – health care provider shortages have long been a significant problem.
Iowa will need an additional 119 primary care physicians by 2030, according to the Robert Graham Center. This shortage, which has arisen largely due to Iowa’s aging population and rising rates of insured patients, needs our immediate attention.
Fortunately, an individual’s primary care provider doesn’t have to be a physician; they can be a PA (physician assistant). PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and can do many of the same things that a physician can do.
Now more than ever before, Iowa needs every health care provider working at the top of their training and experience. That is why Governor Reynolds’ leadership in swiftly signing a new law to strengthen health care teams was a significant step for our state. On March 18, the governor signed SF 2357 into law, lifting outdated and unnecessary rules for PA practice.
The bill’s unanimous passage in the House and Senate, followed by the governor’s quick signing, sent a message to Iowans that policymakers are ready to embrace modern solutions to our health care challenges – especially amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Among its provisions, this bill will allow PAs to prescribe all medications for which they have the training or experience to prescribe, bringing Iowa in line with the laws in surrounding states. It will also increase flexibility while preserving the PA-physician team dynamic. These changes will help to boost Iowa’s chances of recruiting more PAs, who are in high demand nationwide.
PAs are educated at the master’s degree level, and PA school curriculum is modeled on the medical school curriculum. PAs complete 2,000 hours or more of hands-on clinical training in addition to classroom education before graduating. This background and education allow PAs to be adaptable and flexible in the health care workforce.
PA employment is expected to grow 31% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations. Today, there are more than 140,000 PAs in the U.S.
Iowa’s more than 1,150 PAs serve in every medical setting and specialty and are an essential part of our state’s health care system; 45% of Iowa’s PAs serve in rural areas. Imagine how many more PAs could step in to address our state’s rural health care needs with more up-to-date laws clearing the way for PAs to do what they are trained to do.
The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has recognized that PAs can do more for patients in rural areas when they’re able to practice to the full extent of their education and experience, outlining its support for modernizing PA practice laws in a policy brief. One of the NRHA’s recommendations is that laws and regulations should allow PAs and their health care teams to determine how they practice.
As medical providers, PAs are committed to providing high-quality care to patients. In uncertain times like these, we can and should be a part of the solution. The Iowa PA Society would like to thank Sen. Zach Whiting and Rep. Brian Best, who helped bring this crucial bill to the floor and ensure its passage, and the Iowa Legislature for improving PA practice so that we can do as much as we possibly can.
Katie Gimbel is president of the Iowa Physician Assistant Society.
