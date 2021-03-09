OTHER VOICES: No excuse for McDermott's hurtful 'plantation' comment — but it can be a teaching moment

We all agree that Creighton University basketball coach Greg McDermott stumbled earlier this month when he told players after a loss, “I need everyone to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anyone leave the plantation.”
He said in a statement that he immediately recognized that the term was improper and has apologized to players, parents, staffers and administrators for what he called his “terribly inappropriate analogy.”
Creighton suspended McDermott after the incident, but reinstated him on Monday.
Some people, sick of every misdeed being swept up in cancel culture, might be tempted to quickly excuse this as a slip of the tongue made out of insensitivity but not malice.
That might be true, but we must weigh how this landed on Black people and Black student-athletes specifically, who are central to the success of a college sport that they dominate but do not share significantly in the massive and growing revenue.
“You cannot overstate the power of the word ‘plantation,’” Preston Love Jr., the North Omaha activist, told The World-Herald’s Dirk Chatelain. “For our race, it’s a euphemism for the dark days.”
Southern plantations have often been prettied up in popular culture to portray a genteel lifestyle with sometimes benevolent owners. That’s a horrifying distortion. Plantations were abusive prisons where slaves, often shackled, whipped and raped, lived in hovels, their families torn apart.
We’re sure that McDermott didn’t want to say his program is like a plantation.
His clumsy and hurtful remarks are an example of how White people sometimes display their unconscious bias and insensitivity. McDermott grew up in Cascade, Iowa, which today is 96% White. Growing up in the ’70s in many predominantly White locales, people heard racist comments often go unchallenged, seldom met people of color and got little in the way of useful racial sensitivity education. So the excuse for thoughtless, racially charged comments even decades later often is, basically, that White folk don’t know better.
Of course, that’s no excuse for any of us. That’s especially true for McDermott, whose career path as a coach (and therefore an educator) has provided him with plenty of experience with people of color from a range of backgrounds. He’s a leader and an example in the community.
It is good that this is public. McDermott and Creighton reacted promptly, in contrast to other universities, such as the Iowa football program, where student-athletes stayed mostly silent for years about discrimination and insensitivity, and were emboldened to speak out amid last year’s Black Lives Matter protests. It’s encouraging for our progress to see that last summer’s painful moments have retained some impact these months later.
So, as World-Herald sports columnist Tom Shatel asked, what happens now?
In addition to Creighton’s suspension, the Big East reprimanded McDermott, who said in a radio interview that he had offered to resign if the players wanted.
He has wounded the university and added difficulty to his future recruiting efforts.
Creighton leadership must decide if it will work with the coach to heal that wound.
It does not appear that McDermott has a pattern of such behavior. Josh Dotzler, a Bluejay from 2005-09 whose family operates a nonprofit aimed at strengthening Omaha’s inner city, condemned the comments in writing for The World-Herald, but added that “I have also witnessed his heart to make Omaha a better place.”
In our politically charged atmosphere, some purists will settle for nothing less than the coach’s ouster, while others will shrug off his comments as a small slip.
It is clearly more than a harmless lapse. But we hope for a moment of grace in which Creighton, McDermott and his players find a middle ground. The school vowed Thursday to make it an “opportunity for growth and learning.” It can be that for all of us.