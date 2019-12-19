OTHER VOICES: No more empty promises from Trump administration on biofuels

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To put it in perspective, the president’s promise to Iowa lawmakers would have restored about 1.35 billion gallons of biofuel demand in 2020. The actual proposal covers only half that – about 770 million gallons. A market for more than 200 million bushels of corn would be sacrificed to pad the profits of oil giants like Chevron and Exxon. And that’s just for the first year.

It’s little wonder, according to the Farm Bureau, that farm bankruptcies jumped 24 percent over the last 12 months alone.

In response, administration officials continue to fall back on a hazy promise to protect a 15-billon-gallon market for conventional biofuels, as the law requires, but for those in the biofuel sector, it’s little more than empty rhetoric. A 15-billion-gallon target has been “enforced” since the Obama administration, but oil lobbyists have found a way to water it down each and every year. As a farmer, optimism is in my blood – you don’t sow seeds without high hopes for the next harvest. But after three years of abuse, it’s hard to believe the EPA will change course voluntarily.