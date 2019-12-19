OTHER VOICES: No more empty promises from Trump administration on biofuels

Just before Thanksgiving, it was reported that the White House called on Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley to get advice on the administration’s latest biofuel blunder. Based on the senator’s description of the conversation, President Trump was quick to affirm his dedication to farmers, but he stopped short of demanding specific solutions from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
It’s a frustrating state of affairs, and the time is coming very soon when it will be too late to salvage the rural economy or former Trump voters in Iowa.
The crisis has been building for three years thanks to the EPA’s abuse of special handouts to the oil industry. These refinery exemptions cut more than four billion gallons of biofuel demand from the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), destroying one of the only remaining sources of reliable income for corn and soybean farmers. Dozens of biofuel plants cut production or closed completely. Five are in Iowa, where rural workers have lost their jobs. The losses only exacerbated an already painful year, with tariffs cutting off markets in Brazil and China for up to 1.5 billion gallons of ethanol. Understandably, rural families – Republican and Democrat alike – felt betrayed and angry.
President Trump soon promised Midwest lawmakers a fix. But when text was released, it was revealed that the EPA planned to ignore the actual volume of biofuel demand lost to exemptions. Instead, regulators would only consider unpublished and outdated estimates from the Department of Energy (DOE). That way, the EPA could continue to eliminate demand for biofuels, as it has every year, over and above recommendations from its sister agency.
To put it in perspective, the president’s promise to Iowa lawmakers would have restored about 1.35 billion gallons of biofuel demand in 2020. The actual proposal covers only half that – about 770 million gallons. A market for more than 200 million bushels of corn would be sacrificed to pad the profits of oil giants like Chevron and Exxon. And that’s just for the first year.
It’s little wonder, according to the Farm Bureau, that farm bankruptcies jumped 24 percent over the last 12 months alone.
In response, administration officials continue to fall back on a hazy promise to protect a 15-billon-gallon market for conventional biofuels, as the law requires, but for those in the biofuel sector, it’s little more than empty rhetoric. A 15-billion-gallon target has been “enforced” since the Obama administration, but oil lobbyists have found a way to water it down each and every year. As a farmer, optimism is in my blood – you don’t sow seeds without high hopes for the next harvest. But after three years of abuse, it’s hard to believe the EPA will change course voluntarily.
That’s why Iowa’s elected leaders must insist that the president uphold the promise he made in the Oval Office and accurately account for lost gallons based on the actual impact of EPA exemptions. Relying on DOE estimates does little more than open a backdoor for more handouts at the expense of Iowa farmers and biofuel producers. Unless that backdoor is closed, the 15-billion-gallon target carries no real weight, and it guarantees the White House will be pressed on all sides around every future exemption – a destructive process that helps no one.
Our community in northwest Iowa has long been a GOP stronghold. Now that plants throughout the United States, including five in Iowa, have cut production, and farm crops are being turned away at the door, even strident conservatives are telling neighbors to rethink their votes. Someone ought to make sure the White House understands full well what the price of inaction will be – to rural families, to the GOP ticket, and to President Trump’s legacy in the heartland.
Delayne D. Johnson is chief executive officer of Quad County Corn Processors in Galva, Iowa.