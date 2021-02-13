OTHER VOICES: Reynolds gives broadband in Iowa a boost

"I’m done taking small steps and hoping for big change. This is the time for bold action and leadership. Let’s plant a stake in the ground and declare that every part of Iowa will have affordable, high-speed broadband by 2025. We’ll get there by committing $450 million over that time period, which will leverage millions more in private investment, giving Iowa the biggest buildout of high-speed internet in the country."

As the executive branch funding request climbed from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars, one might reasonably ask, “What changed?” For starters, COVID-19 pulled the curtain back and revealed that much of our state, not just the wide-open spaces in rural Iowa, but also neighborhoods in many of our most populous metros, lacked the kind of broadband access that was necessary to adequately support our K-12 students and teachers. When the pandemic forced schools to close and implement remote learning programs, it quickly became apparent that much of our high-speed broadband infrastructure was inadequate. Additionally, although “tele-health” has been growing steadily for years, the practice of this type of medicine surged in the wake of the coronavirus.