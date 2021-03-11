OTHER VOICES: Small steps contribute to more racially just America

On my desk is a binder filled with studies documenting ways that the life circumstances facing people of color, particularly Black Americans, differ from my own.

Black applicants with no criminal record, for example, are less likely to be hired than white felons just released from prison. Black babies are twice as likely to die when delivered by a white doctor, as compared to a Black one.

The binder sprang from COVID-19, in a way. Even as I was struggling with issues of mood and depression, report after report noted how much harder the pandemic was hitting communities of color. Higher rates of infection. Higher rates of death. Lower rates of vaccination.

How much tougher would getting through a pandemic be, when stacked on other forms of prejudice and inequality a person might experience?

Feeling the need to gather it all together somehow, I set a Google news alert for “racial disparity” and watched as the results began rolling into my inbox.

In Vermont, Black drivers are searched 2.5 times more frequently than white ones, though they have a lower rate of being found with contraband. In Georgia, offenders (of any color) are 11 times more likely to be given the death penalty if the victim of the crime was white, as opposed to Black.