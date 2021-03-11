OTHER VOICES: Small steps contribute to more racially just America

On my desk is a binder filled with studies documenting ways that the life circumstances facing people of color, particularly Black Americans, differ from my own.
Black applicants with no criminal record, for example, are less likely to be hired than white felons just released from prison. Black babies are twice as likely to die when delivered by a white doctor, as compared to a Black one.
The binder sprang from COVID-19, in a way. Even as I was struggling with issues of mood and depression, report after report noted how much harder the pandemic was hitting communities of color. Higher rates of infection. Higher rates of death. Lower rates of vaccination.
How much tougher would getting through a pandemic be, when stacked on other forms of prejudice and inequality a person might experience?
Feeling the need to gather it all together somehow, I set a Google news alert for “racial disparity” and watched as the results began rolling into my inbox.
In Vermont, Black drivers are searched 2.5 times more frequently than white ones, though they have a lower rate of being found with contraband. In Georgia, offenders (of any color) are 11 times more likely to be given the death penalty if the victim of the crime was white, as opposed to Black.
The issues involved can be complex, and my capacity to understand the intricacies of health, schooling, employment, housing, criminal justice, and so many other systems goes only so far. But one study cut to the heart of some basic human truths for me.
In it, organizers submitted a legal brief with 22 deliberate errors to 60 partners at five law firms. Half were told the author was white, half told the author was Black.
Those who thought they were reading a white author gave the document 4.1 points on a scale of 5. Those who thought they were reading a Black author scored it 3.2.
For the exact same work, then, the law partners gave white people a B- (82%) and Black people an F (64%).
Now, it’s possible that some of those partners held explicit hatred toward Black people in their hearts. But I suspect most were just everyday people making a decision in the moment—but doing so in the context of hundreds of years of messaging about why it’s natural and normal for Black people to be discounted and exploited.
I live in that context, too. We all do. So how can we recognize those situations in which we are in the position of the law-firm partner—the teacher giving the grade or the boss giving the performance review—and make our decisions with care?
I speak now particularly to my white brothers and sisters. I believe that many of us sincerely desire to contribute our share to a world that is fair. We want the tips we give for equal service to be as large for the Black waitresses as the white, our smile to be as ready for the Black strangers on the street as the white.
How, then can we work to ensure that our everyday actions, if they were totaled up over time, would increasingly reflect a pattern of true justice expressed in action? How can we, from our particular position in society, help and encourage one another along this path?
These are small steps to take, and complex social institutions will unquestionably need to change. But small steps, if they are regular and rapid, add up to a great distance traveled.
Mark Scheffer, a Sioux City native, serves as senior researcher at the Baha’i International Community United Nations Office. He has contributed to a variety of edited books, journals, and other publications and regularly serves on delegations attending UN functional commissions, such as the Commission for Social Development, Commission on the Status of Women, and the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.