OTHER VOICES: Taylor addresses resignation from board in wake of residency issue

I am writing to address the issue which led to my resignation from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
When I was elected to a second term on the board in November of 2018, my family and I were the sole inhabitants of our then-only home on Grandview Boulevard. We had previously rented it out while living in a home on Pierce Street within the board district I represented, but had not rented our Grandview home since the fall of 2017.
In May of 2019, a home became available outside of the board district I represented, large enough to accommodate our family of eight. I sought legal counsel as to whether I could continue meeting the supervisor residency requirements. I was assured this would be acceptable provided we did not rent or sell our Grandview house, held our property tax homestead exemption, and frequented the property regularly.
Our plan for the Grandview house was that our kids would go to nearby Perry Creek Elementary, my wife would have an in-home salon with our youngest two there (in the end, we could not transition the salon due to extenuating circumstances), and I would have a home office. We were comfortable this would keep us well-connected to the district. On the grounds of having a legal residence in the district, we proceeded to purchase the new house in May 2019 before I left for Romania with the Iowa Army National Guard.
Upon returning in late June, I discussed the situation with the county auditor and county attorney. Neither legally challenged this development, and I believed from our discussions I was on solid ground. In retrospect, I take responsibility that I should have asked for their decision and an opinion in writing, preferably before the purchase.
In December of 2019, I learned that the county attorney had been asked about my residency. Additional private legal counsel advised that I should spend four nights per week at the Grandview house within the district I represented, something I am confident I had done for a majority of the year and then continued to do for a majority of each week except when Guard, Fourth District U.S. House campaign or family commitments took me away. This was less than ideal, but we committed to making it work.
I thought it sufficient to respond to media that we were back and forth between homes. I was guarded describing more detail as photos of our kids ages 2-16 were released on social media from our personal Facebook pages, our addresses were publicized, and I later saw we were being monitored.
At the hearing I provided written statements from neighbors testifying they saw only us regularly there. So I was dismayed to see a Jan. 23 headline in The Journal, “Four other Sioux City voters list Jeremy Taylor’s Grandview home as their address.” It was clear in the hearing those voters failed to update registrations after moving away from Sioux City, but it gave the impression we were still renting. My water bills released from the city were reported as showing zero usage during four months’ time, though cumulatively the city water department confirmed to me we used between 748 and 1,496 gallons.
The auditor’s Jan. 24 decision canceled my voter registration within the district, which meant that I could no longer be a supervisor. A citizen had petitioned for a three-member panel of the treasurer-auditor-county attorney to decide whether my supervisor’s seat was vacant; however, I later learned that the auditor’s decision decided for the other two members since being a registered voter within one’s supervisor district is a requirement. I was admittedly frustrated with the political attacks on the original petition and the process.
While I valued and poured my heart into my supervisor’s position, I did some soul-searching. Given how the less-than-ideal situation developed and the costly legal fees that would follow judicial review, I weighed the well-being of my family.
In the final press conference in which I resigned, I hoped my words were seasoned with grace for the elected officials and county employees I was honored to work with.
I’m thankful for The Journal editorial board’s listing of our board’s accomplishments during the last five years. I believe I have served Woodbury County well and am hopeful that the public will elect someone who is willing to build upon this success. The people I have served alongside and the rewards of serving at the county level are truly among the great blessings of my life.
Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City is an energy and environmental specialist for the Sioux City Community School District and a chaplain in the Iowa Army National Guard. He is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House seat from Iowa's Fourth District.