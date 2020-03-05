OTHER VOICES: Taylor addresses resignation from board in wake of residency issue

In December of 2019, I learned that the county attorney had been asked about my residency. Additional private legal counsel advised that I should spend four nights per week at the Grandview house within the district I represented, something I am confident I had done for a majority of the year and then continued to do for a majority of each week except when Guard, Fourth District U.S. House campaign or family commitments took me away. This was less than ideal, but we committed to making it work.

I thought it sufficient to respond to media that we were back and forth between homes. I was guarded describing more detail as photos of our kids ages 2-16 were released on social media from our personal Facebook pages, our addresses were publicized, and I later saw we were being monitored.

At the hearing I provided written statements from neighbors testifying they saw only us regularly there. So I was dismayed to see a Jan. 23 headline in The Journal, “Four other Sioux City voters list Jeremy Taylor’s Grandview home as their address.” It was clear in the hearing those voters failed to update registrations after moving away from Sioux City, but it gave the impression we were still renting. My water bills released from the city were reported as showing zero usage during four months’ time, though cumulatively the city water department confirmed to me we used between 748 and 1,496 gallons.