OTHER VOICES: Trump administration keeps promises to farmers, biofuel producers

President Trump committed to our nation’s farmers that biofuel requirements would be expanded in 2020. At the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) we are delivering on that promise by ensuring that a net of 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol are blended into the nation’s fuel supply.
After successful discussions between President Trump and the agriculture community, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the EPA, we finalized a rule that establishes the required renewable fuel volumes under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program for 2020 and biomass-based diesel for 2021.
Through our action, the Trump administration has fulfilled yet another key promise to the American people, American farmers and American biofuels producers by increasing biofuels volumes under the RFS.
Additionally, we are finalizing obligations to account for volumes of gasoline and diesel that we project will be exempted from production in future compliance years following the findings from the Department of Energy.
The Trump administration has also made good on its promise to allow the year-round sale of E15 gasoline across the country. And, we are making important reforms to the Renewable Identification Number (RIN) compliance system to improve transparency and deter price manipulation in the RIN market. Our efforts will provide certainty and transparency to farmers, biofuel producers and refiners across the country.
Under President Trump’s leadership, EPA will continue to actively engage with stakeholders to expand the number of approved fuel pathways and add diversity to the biofuel mix in the United States. Since January 2017, EPA has approved 25 petitions for new fuel pathways, including a final rule in August 2018 for biofuels derived from sorghum.
Another win for our farmers and ethanol produces will be announced in the coming months when EPA and the Department of Transportation (DOT) publishes its final Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule, amending the Obama-era Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for cars and trucks for model years 2021-2026. The previous administration’s rule would have reduced ethanol demand through unrealistic emissions standards.
President Trump has made biofuels a priority. Under his administration, the renewable volume obligations have continued to rise in EPA’s annual rulemakings, leading to increases in renewable transportation fuel in the United States.
Through President Trump’s leadership, this administration continues to promote domestic ethanol and biodiesel production, supporting our nation’s farmers and providing greater energy security. This final rule is the latest in a series of steps we have taken to expand domestic energy production and improve the RFS program that will result in increased biofuel production to support American farmers.
Andrew Wheeler is the administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.