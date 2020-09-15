OTHER VOICES: Truth in taxation: A proven solution for growing property tax burden in Iowa

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The issue of rapidly escalating property tax burdens is a concern for both individuals and businesses across Iowa. It is important to remember the ultimate source of high property taxes is excessive local government spending. Unless spending is controlled, any property tax relief will be limited.

The objective of real property tax reform should not be to single out certain classes of property or to favor one group of taxpayers over another, but rather it should ensure all Iowans receive tax relief.

How can Iowa lawmakers provide property tax relief for all Iowans? One elegant policy idea comes from Utah’s Truth in Taxation law, which is considered the gold standard for property tax reform. Utah’s policy successfully provides both transparency and accountability to what can otherwise be an extremely frustrating and complicated process for taxpayers. Too often, local governments take advantage of informing taxpayers that they have reduced rates, but after corresponding assessment increases, many times taxpayers are left wondering why their property tax bill has significantly increased from the previous year. This method of hiding tax increases through assessment-driven measures that never receive a public hearing or vote is unfair and dishonest.