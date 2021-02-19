OTHER VOICES: U.S. House bill threatens Iowa's right-to-work law

It’s been said a thousand times, 2020 has wreaked havoc on just about every part of our lives. Iowa’s businesses and economy have taken a beating. Essential industries, like construction, have kept working by adapting to keep our workplaces safe for our employees. We are weathering this storm, but we can’t take much more.
Now, congressional Democrats have proposed legislation, that will make life even tougher for U.S. workers and businesses.
The costly and unpopular “Protecting the Right to Organize” (PRO) Act is a big labor wish list that has recently been reintroduced in House of Representatives. If passed, this legislation would violate workers’ privacy by requiring employers to furnish sensitive personal employee information to union organizers, including cell phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses. This legislation will end the ability of Iowans to work as independent contractors, including Lyft and Uber drivers, and food delivery services such as Grub Hub. It contains numerous other changes to settled U.S. labor laws that have been in place for generations.
For Iowans though, the PRO Act would go even further by totally eliminating Iowa’s right-to-work law. This law, which has been in effect since the 1950s, provides Iowans the choice to join a union or not join a union. With one disastrous vote, congressional Democrats want to destroy the freedom workers in Iowa have, in order to shift the advantage to union bosses. This would mean that you could be forced to join a union and pay union dues regardless of your desire to do so.
Eliminating Iowa’s right-to-work law will destroy companies, eliminate jobs, cut Iowans’ take home incomes, and force workers to fund union activity they may not support through forced union dues.
As bad as 2020 was, if the PRO Act moves forward, the future will be much worse for our state, our country, and Iowa employees.
Loren Field is executive vice president of Sioux City-based Younglove Construction L.L.C. and chairman of the board of directors for the Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa.