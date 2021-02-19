OTHER VOICES: U.S. House bill threatens Iowa's right-to-work law

It’s been said a thousand times, 2020 has wreaked havoc on just about every part of our lives. Iowa’s businesses and economy have taken a beating. Essential industries, like construction, have kept working by adapting to keep our workplaces safe for our employees. We are weathering this storm, but we can’t take much more.

Now, congressional Democrats have proposed legislation, that will make life even tougher for U.S. workers and businesses.

The costly and unpopular “Protecting the Right to Organize” (PRO) Act is a big labor wish list that has recently been reintroduced in House of Representatives. If passed, this legislation would violate workers’ privacy by requiring employers to furnish sensitive personal employee information to union organizers, including cell phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses. This legislation will end the ability of Iowans to work as independent contractors, including Lyft and Uber drivers, and food delivery services such as Grub Hub. It contains numerous other changes to settled U.S. labor laws that have been in place for generations.