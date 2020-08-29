OTHER VOICES: Where are you, fellow Catholics?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Devil laughs, I write this as an open letter to my fellow Catholics.

Pre-Mass registration - check. Mandatory face masks - check. Pews roped off for spacing - check. Hand sanitizer in every corner - check. No missalettes, no Holy Water, no physical or visual signs of peace, and of course no singing - check. And as teams of committed volunteers vigorously disinfect between Masses, the once mobile collection basket rests lonely in the back of church - all in the name of public safety. Oddly, Holy Communion is now at the end of Mass so masks can stay in place as the line walking away from the altar must be safer than the line walking up to the altar. Yet with all these safety procedures rigorously now in place, I ask, “Where are YOU?”

Our Mass attendance numbers are dismal and not really improving. Is there some safety protocol our churches are missing? Again, why aren’t you at Mass? I know you are around. We have talked at Hy-Vee, Walmart, Menards and Target. We have waved to each other at restaurants, banks, City Hall, and ball games, yet are the risks within our church walls still too high? Or have I overlooked a medical study that shows the virus is more active or more contagious on Sundays?