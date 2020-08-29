OTHER VOICES: Where are you, fellow Catholics?

As the Devil laughs, I write this as an open letter to my fellow Catholics.
Pre-Mass registration - check. Mandatory face masks - check. Pews roped off for spacing - check. Hand sanitizer in every corner - check. No missalettes, no Holy Water, no physical or visual signs of peace, and of course no singing - check. And as teams of committed volunteers vigorously disinfect between Masses, the once mobile collection basket rests lonely in the back of church - all in the name of public safety. Oddly, Holy Communion is now at the end of Mass so masks can stay in place as the line walking away from the altar must be safer than the line walking up to the altar. Yet with all these safety procedures rigorously now in place, I ask, “Where are YOU?”
Our Mass attendance numbers are dismal and not really improving. Is there some safety protocol our churches are missing? Again, why aren’t you at Mass? I know you are around. We have talked at Hy-Vee, Walmart, Menards and Target. We have waved to each other at restaurants, banks, City Hall, and ball games, yet are the risks within our church walls still too high? Or have I overlooked a medical study that shows the virus is more active or more contagious on Sundays?
So I’m sure many of you about now are saying, “How dare you challenge my decision not to go to Mass” or “The Bishop has recused us from our obligation of Sunday Mass during this pandemic for my safety and for the safety of others.” Both fair critiques, and by no means am I suggesting that our fragile, elderly Catholics, or fellow parishioners who have sincere concerns for their health or for the health of their family, should put themselves at risk. (Just as I have urged my open-heart-surgery-surviving, 75-year-young father to stick with Mass on the radio until at least Nov. 4.) But as long as we are talking about “risk," the younger, middle-aged and confidently healthy Catholics should come to grips with the “risks” of not attending Mass and participating in the sacrament of the Eucharist in person.
Time and life moves very quickly. And just like when we unintentionally lose that close personal relationship of a friend who moves out of state, the absence of personal interactions within our church and the sacraments produces the real risk of losing our individual relationship with Christ. Losing this personal relationship with Christ is greater than any risk, than any virus.
Science has concluded that it takes about 66 days, or approximately two months, for an individual or group to form or break a habit. My fellow Catholics, our church leaders' early decision to close off our Masses unfortunately has changed many individuals' and families' worshipping habits, and the risk of permanently losing a large portion of our already damaged faith community is becoming very real.
As church leaders feared for our personal health, church leaders are now running the risk of losing the health of our church community. It is time for them to call for a return to Mass. Safety policies and procedures are now organized and in place and as we individually show strength and confidence through our Mass attendance and as our participation numbers grow as a congregation, it will only empower and embolden our church leadership to return their focus back to the health of our souls.
Get to Mass. And bring a check.
Rick Bertrand is a Sioux City businessman and former Iowa state senator.
