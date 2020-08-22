OTHER VOICES: Wind energy produces 'incredible benefits' for Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

American Wind Week earlier this month was a great time to reflect upon Iowa’s remarkable wind energy leadership, which has brought economic opportunity to countless Iowans.

Iowa was one of the first states in the nation to recognize wind energy’s economic potential, and because of that we have reaped incredible benefits for our state. Today, Iowa ranks first in the nation for its share of in-state electricity generated by wind.

On the national front, wind energy’s environmental impact and declining costs in recent decades have made it the leading source of renewable energy. Wind power emerged from 2019 as the country’s top choice for new power, representing 39 percent of new utility-scale power additions, 120,000 jobs, and 530 domestic manufacturing facilities. It’s difficult to overstate the impact of wind energy on our nation, and Iowa is at the forefront of it all.

According to a report from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “wind technician” recently was labeled the second fastest-growing career in the nation. Shifting demands for sustainable energy sources from both consumers and businesses have resulted in rapid wind project development, boosting the demand for wind technicians.