OUR OPINION: Who should replace Jeremy Taylor on county board?

We support the decision of a panel of Woodbury County elected officials to hold a special election on April 14 to fill Jeremy Taylor's seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Because more than 2 1/2 years remain in the term to which Taylor was elected in November 2018, an election rather than an appointment is warranted.

Taylor resigned his seat on the board after Auditor Pat Gill revoked his voting registration following a hearing over a challenge filed by a local citizen claiming Taylor isn't a legal resident of the address he uses for the registration. (A Lawton resident filed a separate petition of signatures with Gill claiming Taylor is a legal resident of a different supervisor district than the one he represented, but Taylor resigned before a committee of county officials could rule on it.)

We do not quarrel with citizens who raised questions about Taylor's residency (honestly, we have questions of our own) or with Gill's voter registration decision. In light of those questions, Gill's decision and the pending residency challenge, we understand Taylor's decision to resign from the board.