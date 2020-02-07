OUR OPINION: Who should replace Jeremy Taylor on county board?

We support the decision of a panel of Woodbury County elected officials to hold a special election on April 14 to fill Jeremy Taylor's seat on the Board of Supervisors.
Because more than 2 1/2 years remain in the term to which Taylor was elected in November 2018, an election rather than an appointment is warranted.
Taylor resigned his seat on the board after Auditor Pat Gill revoked his voting registration following a hearing over a challenge filed by a local citizen claiming Taylor isn't a legal resident of the address he uses for the registration. (A Lawton resident filed a separate petition of signatures with Gill claiming Taylor is a legal resident of a different supervisor district than the one he represented, but Taylor resigned before a committee of county officials could rule on it.)
We do not quarrel with citizens who raised questions about Taylor's residency (honestly, we have questions of our own) or with Gill's voter registration decision. In light of those questions, Gill's decision and the pending residency challenge, we understand Taylor's decision to resign from the board.
As to who should replace him, we advocated six years ago for new blood on the Woodbury County board. We endorsed Taylor for the board in both 2014 and 2018 and believe he was a leader in producing positive changes we wished to see in Woodbury County governance. Accomplishments to which Taylor contributed include:
--- a meeting time more conducive to attendance by the public.
--- more detailed meeting agendas available to the public.
--- meetings in each of the county's rural communities.
--- a proactive approach to challenges facing the county through an emphasis on long-range planning. Demonstrated commitment to improved energy efficiency in county buildings is one important example of looking ahead.
--- improved relations between county government and city government and between county government and the local business community. Communication and cooperation between county and city government on the subject of a new county jail provides evidence of an improved relationship.
--- support for consolidation of services within Woodbury County and between county and Sioux City government to save taxpayers money. Examples include merging the county offices of rural economic development and planning and zoning and proposing to merge county and city assessor offices.
--- approval of budgets with lower property tax levy rates in recent years. Board Chairman Matthew Ung said last month he is hopeful the 2020-2021 levy will be lowered for both city and rural residents.
By and large, we believe residents and taxpayers are well-served by today's professional management of Woodbury County. Our hope is the special election for Taylor's seat produces a new board member who will embrace this same approach and help keep Woodbury County government on the right track.