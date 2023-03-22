Episode 82: It was at this time three years ago when all of us learned a lot more about pandemics. As the coronavirus surged across the world, many felt overwhelmed with the avalanche of information about the virus. Each day, news reports showed an escalation of cases and more deaths.

We know a lot more about COVID today. And because of vaccines and previous infections, most people are much better protected. Although it can still be a deadly disease, it’s no longer affecting how most of us live our lives.

Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the effectiveness of the messaging in the early days of the pandemic, why COVID further divided many Americans and how leadership matters during a crisis.

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

