PAT BUCHANAN: 10 days that shook the presidency

Sunday, with a crowd in front of Walter Reed loudly cheering for him, Trump commandeered an SUV and ordered it to drive by his followers so he could wave to them. In the front seat of the SUV, in masks and protective gear, were Trump's Secret Service agents.

The cumulative impact of these 10 days has been distracting at best and dreadful at worst. And the pressure from Trump, to get back to the White House and the campaign, suggests this is his take as well.

The coronavirus and how he has handled it, the contraction of COVID-19 and how Trump got infected, his prior mockery of masks and ridicule of many who wear them, the specter of thousands of maskless Trumpsters at MAGA rallies -- all are now the stuff of front-page news and back-page commentary.

The nation tends to respond sympathetically when the president faces a life-threatening situation. It did so to Ike's heart attack in 1955, and to Reagan after he was shot at the Washington Hilton by John Hinckley and then had colon cancer surgery early in his second term.

But Trump may have forfeited some of that sympathy by his mocking the wearing of masks.