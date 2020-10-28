PAT BUCHANAN: A Biden family special prosecutor in 2021?

An investigation by an independent counsel of President Bill Clinton's Arkansas land deal metastasized into a sex scandal about which the president perjured himself. This led to his impeachment by a Republican House.

Even before he became president, Donald Trump was the target of an FBI probe. That evolved into the Mueller investigation, which took years to conclude that Trump hadn't colluded with Vladimir Putin in the 2016 election.

Yet, serious damage was done to Trump's presidency. And despite the failure of the Mueller investigation to find a smoking gun, Nancy Pelosi's House impeached the president for a phone call in which he suggested to the president of Ukraine that he might cooperate in a U.S. investigation of what Joe and Hunter Biden were up to in his country.

So it is that America has become a country where if you lose the presidential election, the fallback position is to impeach the victor.

The Third Worldization of American politics is well-advanced.

Yet, the cliche remains true: Where there's smoke, there's fire.

And Hunter Biden's business and investment career is like a California wildfire where the smoke can be seen in Colorado.