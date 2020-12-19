PAT BUCHANAN: After Robert Lee, it's Abraham Lincoln's turn

Yet, since Jamestown in 1607, we had been governed by men who disbelieved in equality and disregarded the suggestion that, "All men are created equal."

That proposition first appeared in a Declaration of Independence written by a member of Virginia's landed aristocracy who owned scores of slaves and described the Indians against whom we fought as "merciless savages" in that same document signed on July 4, 1776.

For Lee, the dishonors do not stop. A Virginia history commission just voted to replace the general's statue in the U.S. Capitol with a statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a teenager who, in 1951, led a strike at her high school to demand the same benefits white kids were receiving.

Was Lee really the racist and traitor of his haters' depiction, deserving of the gallows rather than being honored for how he sought to sever the Union? Perhaps the last word should go to a president who still revered Lee as late as 1960, Dwight Eisenhower: