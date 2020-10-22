PAT BUCHANAN: America: a land of ceaseless conflict

Because the 87-year-old Feinstein complimented a colleague of two decades for a fair hearing, and then hugged him, she is in peril of being purged from her position on the Judiciary Committee by her own party.

Apparently, graciously thanking Republicans is a capital offense in a Democratic caucus, some of whose members endlessly babble on about the need "to work together across party lines."

But the Jacobin spirit is alive and well not only among Democratic elites. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican critic of Donald Trump, has said he did not cast his ballot either for the president or for Joe Biden but wrote in Ronald Reagan, the last Republican to carry his state in 1984.

Though he had walked away from a president of his own party, Hogan has been denounced for not going all the way and voting for Biden.

"Clownish, childish, an act of cowardice" sums up the reaction of some of the "Never Trumpers" who are hoping for a crushing humiliation on Nov. 3 of the Trump-led party they have abandoned.

What these episodes suggest is that the idea of bipartisan comity, or some new era of national unity should Biden win, is self-delusion.