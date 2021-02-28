PAT BUCHANAN: Biden: No new cold wars or democracy crusades

Said Biden: Our mission is "not about pitting East against West. It's not about we want a conflict. We want a future where all nations are able to freely determine their own path without a threat of violence or coercion. We cannot and must not return to the... rigid blocs of the Cold War. Competition must not lock out cooperation on issues that affect us all."

Biden seems to be calling for "peaceful existence" between the democracies and the autocrats, and detente with both a Russia ruled by Vladimir Putin and a China ruled by Communist Party chair Xi Jinping.

Truth be told, Biden's words are more in tune with the country today than are JFK's (which led straight to Vietnam), or Bush 43's neocon reveries, which vanished in the sands of Iraq.

Biden's remarks also reveal the dichotomy that exists between what is on the minds of his countrymen, and what is on the minds of so many among our foreign policy elites.

Our Beltway elites want to "stand up" to Putin for Crimea and for prosecuting dissident Alexei Navalny. They want to stand up to autocrat Alexander Lukashenko for his fraudulent reelection. They want to stand up to China for its crackdown on Hong Kong and barbarous treatment of the Uighurs.