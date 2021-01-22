PAT BUCHANAN: Biden's America: One Nation or Us Versus Them?

But if our history has been an endless struggle against racism, nativism and demagoguery, and today's struggle is against rampant anger, resentment, hatred, extremism, violence and lawlessness, as well as "white supremacists and domestic terrorists," how can we credibly call ourselves a "great nation" and "good people"?

While Biden identifies the demonic character of the enemy, he does not name them. Who are they? How can we defeat them if the president will not identify them? And if they are evil and we are good, then why should we unite with them rather than ostracize and crush them?

In Joe's depiction: "We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace only bitterness and fury."

But is "fury" not a legitimate attribute of those fighting the hateful enemies Biden describes?

"Today in this time and place, let's start afresh. All of us. Let's begin to listen to one another again. Hear one another. See one another. Show respect for one another."

This call to unity is followed by another call, to "reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured."