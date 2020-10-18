PAT BUCHANAN: Can Trump pull a second rabbit out of the hat?

Can Trump repeat the miracle of 2016?

Perhaps. When it comes to energy, excitement, enthusiasm and a capacity to bring out crowds of loyalists, even in this the worst of pandemics, Trump is unrivaled.

When Trump calls, his followers come. Not in living memory has there been a president who could bring out such vast crowds with such consistency as Donald J. Trump.

By contrast, Biden's meager gatherings seem to evoke as much excitement as a seniors bocce ball tournament.

His appearances, reading from teleprompters and spewing canned attacks written by others, produce polite applause. Rarely does a day goes by that Biden does not mumble and misremember something or lose his train of thought.

The essence of the Biden campaign is the avoidance of actual campaigning. And it has worked. On some days, the campaign "puts the lid on" -- has no more news events today -- by 9 a.m.

The question this has raised is no longer whether Joe has "lost a step" -- few deny that -- but whether he retains sufficient mental acuity to be a decisive leader of the free world for the next four years.

Two weeks out, however, voters seem not to care, or rather not to care enough to reject the Biden-Harris ticket.