PAT BUCHANAN: Democratic showdown: Kamala vs. Manchin

As for Manchin, he is sitting in the catbird seat in the Democratic Party. He holds the whip hand over both Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Biden. For if the West Virginian refuses to bend or break on the filibuster, then not only will the voting rights bill fail in the Senate, so, too, could gun control, D.C. statehood, climate change, and immigration legislation.

All could suffer the same fate as the Jan. 6 Commission.

The Washington Post reports Senate staffers are saying that there is "panic" in the Democratic caucus that Manchin will stand his ground and refuse to kill the filibuster, no matter the pressure the party puts on him.

Recognition by the White House of the leverage Manchin and Sinema wield was evident in press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to soften Biden's crack about "the two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends."

Psaki brushed aside any suggestion that Biden was being caustic about the two senators saying, "I don't think he was intending to convey anything other than a little bit of commentary on TV punditry."

But the issues and stakes involved are becoming evident to everyone.