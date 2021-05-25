PAT BUCHANAN: Did GOP just dodge a bullet on commission?

This is the party line the establishment wants written into the record as the official version of events that day.

But is that the truth, or is that a painted-up version of the truth?

While the mob that breached the Capitol in the afternoon of Jan. 6 was no "normal tourist visit," as one GOP congressman has suggested, nor was it an attempted coup or an armed insurrection.

No statue in the Capitol was pulled down, as would have been the case had antifa or BLM invaded the building. No painting was desecrated. No act of arson was committed. No gun was drawn, or brandished, or fired by Proud Boys or Oath Keepers or Trumpists within the building.

The lone victim of gunfire in the Capitol that day was an Air Force veteran with a decade of service, Ashli Babbitt, who was shot in the neck by a Capitol cop from the other side of a closed door to the speaker's chamber.

Babbitt was engaged in an unlawful act, but nothing she was trying to do justifies her being shot to death. Four months later, we still do not know the identity of the cop who killed her.