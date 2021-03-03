PAT BUCHANAN: Donald Trump -- once and future king?

He brought a new and unique agenda to the GOP.

He replaced a free trade globalist ideology with nationalism. He set out to rebuild America's depleted manufacturing base and restore her economic independence. Under Trump, the slogan "America First" came to represent a new foreign policy where rich and prosperous allies carried more of the burden of their own and the common defense.

He wanted Americans to do their nation-building here in the USA.

While Beltway Russophobes prevented Trump from achieving the rapprochement he wanted, and he failed to extricate us from the forever wars of the Middle East, he did drawdown U.S. forces in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and keep us out of an all-out war with Iran.

There is thus a specific Trumpian agenda, with which he is alone associated, that is becoming the issues agenda of the conservative movement and the party base, if not the party elites.

Yet, the drawbacks to a Trump nomination remain major.