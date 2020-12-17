PAT BUCHANAN: Has America's Suez Moment Come?

2020 will surely qualify as an "annus horribilis" in the history of the Republic.

By New Year's, one in every 1,000 Americans, 330,000, will be dead from the worst pandemic in 100 years. The U.S. economy will have sustained a blow to rival the worst year of the Great Depression.

And by the end of December, much of the nation will be back in lockdown, with Joe Biden repeatedly predicting a "dark winter" ahead.

Only at the apex of World War II has the U.S. deficit and debt been so large a share of our economy.

In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, the summer of 2020 produced riots the extent of which rivaled the week after the murder of Martin Luther King in 1968.

Also revealed by the BLM uprising of 2020 was an unknown depth of hatred many U.S. citizens have for their country's history, as they pulled down and smashed statues of men once revered as the greatest leaders -- Washington, Jefferson, Jackson, Lee, Grant, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson.

By year's end, tens of millions were denying the legitimacy of the designated president-elect, who was to take office on Jan. 20. Both parties were charging the other with trying to "steal" the presidency.