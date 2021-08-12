PAT BUCHANAN: Is America becoming a failed state?

"An aggressive red team that had been studying the United States for the last 20 years just ran rings around us. ... They knew exactly what we were going to do before we did it, and they took advantage of it."

Are we Americans prepared, in any way, for an air-sea-and-missile war in Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific over islands they claim as their historic national territory but we have never claimed as ours?

Here at home, the COVID-19 pandemic, now in a fourth wave, is infecting 100,000 Americans every day, with hospitalizations rising commensurately. For that third of a nation still unvaccinated, the delta variant is a potential death sentence.

Despite this medical crisis that is common to us all, our political divide is manifesting itself in savage battles over vaccinations, masks and mandates.

And while COVID-19 continues to infect, hospitalize and kill, scores of thousands of Americans are being annually lost to drug overdoses and opioids. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 93,000 overdose deaths occurred across the country in 2020, and 3 in 4 fatal overdoses can be attributed to opioids.

More Americans are dying yearly from overdoses and opioids than all the Americans dead during the war in Vietnam.