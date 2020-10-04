PAT BUCHANAN: It's late, but Trump still has time

In their first debate, the president of the United States, challenged by the former vice president, performed poorly -- even by his own estimation.

If memory serves, an instant poll showed that the American people, by 47-43, thought Walter Mondale had bested Ronald Reagan in the Louisville debate where the president made such gaffes as citing the high cost of the military's "food and wardrobe."

By week's end, reflecting the press commentary, 80% of the country was of the view that Mondale had crushed Reagan.

Democrats were cheering Mondale as "The Louisville Slugger."

Among Republicans, there was real alarm. Had The Gipper "lost it"?

The president blamed his staff for stuffing him like a pelican with facts that he spent much of the debate trying to regurgitate. This set the scene for the second debate in Kansas City where Henry Trewhitt of the Baltimore Sun put to Reagan the question raised by the first debate: