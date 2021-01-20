PAT BUCHANAN: Now, the left owns all the nation's problems

That mob that split off from the Donald Trump rally of Jan. 6 to invade the Capitol has proven a godsend to the left.

The death of a Capitol cop has enabled the left -- which spent the summer after George Floyd's death trashing "racist cops" and shouting, "Defund the Police!" -- to posture as fighting allies of the men in blue.

Liberals who implored us to understand the grievances of the rioters, looters and arsonists last summer have become sudden converts to the church of law and order.

Elites who had condoned the smashing of statues and monuments to Columbus, Washington, Jefferson and Jackson as a needed cleansing of our hateful history have declared themselves sickened that Trumpists would desecrate the temple of democracy.

Had it been antifa or BLM that carried out the invasion, not one statue would have been left standing in Statuary Hall, and we would have been instructed that it was slaves who had, after all, built the Capitol building.

The media is airing endless footage of the mob marauding inside the Capitol. Purpose: to plant indelibly in the public mind the fiction that this was the deliberate work of Donald Trump and his people, and our elites are the real adversaries of violent protest.