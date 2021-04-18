PAT BUCHANAN: Putin & Xi have red lines, too

In short, when it comes to Ukraine, Russia has demonstrated that it has its own red lines, which it will back up with military action.

The U.S. and NATO, however, have shown repeatedly that while they will give moral support and provide military aid to Ukraine, they are not going to fight Russia over Ukraine, or to wrest Crimea or the Donbass from Putin's control.

A similar test is taking place in the South and East China seas.

Also on Sunday's "Meet the Press," Blinken was asked if the United States would fight to defend Taiwan, which is being harassed and threatened by Xi Jinping's China, which claims the island as its sovereign national territory.

"Are we prepared to defend Taiwan militarily?" NBC's Chuck Todd asked.

Blinken's response:

"What we've seen, and what is of real concern to us, is increasingly aggressive actions by the government in Beijing directed at Taiwan, raising tensions in the Straits. And we have a commitment to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act ... All I can tell you is it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force."