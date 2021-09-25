PAT BUCHANAN: The coming climate crisis shakedown in Scotland

The melting of polar ice caps, killer hurricanes, droughts, wildfires such as we had this year in California, river floods in Europe, rising sea levels, and the swamping of coastal towns, cities and islands like the Maldives in the Indian Ocean.

With the apocalypse thus laid out if we failed to act, there arose the inevitable question: How much hard cash would the global elites and their Third World clients be needing from the West -- to grant the West an absolution for its past sins of carbon emissions?

Answer: The rich nations would fork over $100 billion yearly to repair damage done by climate change to the poorer nations and to compensate them for reorienting their energy dependence away from coal, oil and gas, to greener forms like sun, wind and water.

But in 2016, an inconceivable event aborted the Paris climate scheme. The Americans elected Donald Trump. Calling the Paris deal a rip-off of his country, Trump swiftly pulled the U.S. out of the accords.

Upon what grounds?

Put simply, America First. Under the Paris accords, the U.S. was to cut back carbon emissions annually and contribute the lion's share of the $100 billion annual wealth transfer for the developing world.