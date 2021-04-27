PAT BUCHANAN: The DC statehood power grab

Directly across the Potomac in Virginia is Fairfax County, also eight times as large as D.C., and with hundreds of thousands more people.

Supporters of statehood say D.C. has more people than Wyoming.

True, but Wyoming is also roughly the size of the United Kingdom, and more than 1,000 times the size of Washington, D.C.

Even by the standards of American cities, Washington ranks no higher than 20th in population.

Texas -- with Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Fort Worth -- and California -- with Los Angeles, San Jose, San Diego and San Francisco -- both have four cities larger and more populous than our aspiring city-state of D.C.

By the terms of its admission to the United States as a state, the Republic of Texas was ceded a right to split into as many as five states of the Union, which it was joining. FDR's future vice president, the Texan John Nance "Cactus Jack" Garner, was all for it.

"An area twice as large and rapidly becoming as populous as New England should have at least ten Senators," Garner told The New York Times in April 1921, "and the only way we can get them is to make five States, not five small States, mind you, but five great States."