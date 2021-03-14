PAT BUCHANAN: The emerging existential crisis at the southern border

Among the recent border-crossers, who are transported by bus to detention centers, where they remain for 72 hours and then are released to travel where they wish, many are carrying the coronavirus.

Thus, what's shaping up on the border is not only a national security crisis but a national survival crisis. For it is impossible to see, given the Biden administration policies adopted, how the invasion of America can be halted. And if 2 million or 3 million migrants reach the U.S. border and cross over each year, and we do not send them back, what stops the invasion and remaking America?

What would blanket amnesty and a renewed invasion portend?

In a decade, Texas, the Southwest and much of the South would take on the political aspect of California where the GOP has become a permanent minority party.

As many illegal migrants do not read, write or speak English, and do not bring a unique set of skills, their immense and growing presence can only deepen our national disunity.

Almost all of these folks are poor or working-class people who would have to rely on government subsidies for their health care, food support, housing and the schooling of their children.