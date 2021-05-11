PAT BUCHANAN: Where did all those 'capitalist pigs' go?

One reason: Whatever one may think of Bezos, Amazon, in 2020, was indispensable for delivering food and medicines to tens of millions of Americans who, given the "lockdowns," depended on such deliveries for survival. You don't castigate people providing your food and medicine.

Also, today's billionaires' boys club has come to understand how to make its astonishing wealth acceptable, by ingratiating themselves with their old ideological enemies.

Set up a tax-exempt foundation, fund it with billions of dollars, invite in liberals to sit on the board, and, at munificent salaries, to run it and distribute its income to liberal causes. The way to diminish leftist resentment at huge piles of private wealth is to give them a cut.

No wonder Elizabeth Warren's wealth tax went nowhere.

However, they did it, America's most successful capitalists have learned the lesson some previous generations of capitalists did not -- how to preserve their wealth, privilege and economic power and avoid such derisive terms as "capitalist pig."

Yet, of greater interest, and import, is that the China of the new Great Helmsman, Xi Jinping, a one-party Communist dictatorship, coexists with hundreds of Chinese billionaires.