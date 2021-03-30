PAT BUCHANAN: Why Is Biden creating his own crises?

The new crisis on America's border, however, with record numbers of children, teenagers and families arriving and asking for asylum, is almost entirely Biden's doing.

By trashing Donald Trump's border controls as inhumane and promising a more compassionate policy, Biden sent word to Central and South America and the world that the U.S. borders were open again. The result is what we see nightly on TV: Migrants crossing over into the USA in record numbers, with no end in sight.

What Gov. Andrew Cuomo did to the nursing homes of New York -- send COVID-positive patients back into them -- Biden is doing to the USA.

Of the thousands of illegal immigrants entering our country daily, few are tested for COVID-19 before being moved into the American heartland, carrying the infection with them.

How do you control a pandemic when our 2,000-mile southern border is a crossing corridor for thousands of infected every single day?

Biden's people call this a "challenge." But for the country, which seemed to be pulling out of the pandemic, it is a medical and security emergency and a national crisis.

Yet, it is not only on the domestic front that Biden and his people have created for themselves new and unnecessary crises.