PAT BUCHANAN: Will Justice Amy star in 'The Five?'

The Inquirer article proved to be on point. In collusion with Chief Justice Warren, President Lyndon Johnson had hatched a plot.

Warren would announce his resignation as chief justice and would make acceptance contingent upon Johnson's nominee to succeed him being confirmed. And that nominee would be Justice Abe Fortas, a court ally of Warren and longtime crony of LBJ. All three were in on it.

When Fortas was confirmed, his vacant seat as associate justice would then be filled by Federal Judge Homer Thornberry, also an ally of Johnson's going back to his Texas days.

Thus would Nixon be preempted, the liberalism of the high court guaranteed, and the Warren Court succeeded for another decade by the Fortas Court.

When LBJ named Fortas, Nixon went silent. But GOP Senators Robert Griffin, John Tower and Howard Baker moved to block Fortas' ascent. They used an argument familiar to us today. The new president chosen in November, not the president retiring in January, should choose Warren's replacement as chief justice.

The attack from Senate Republicans soon zeroed in on Fortas' social liberalism on pornography as manifest in his having voted alone on the court to approve for public viewing films depicting acts of homosexual sex.