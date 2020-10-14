PAT GILL: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County auditor

In these times of troubled waters, I think it’s a good idea to have a steady hand at the tiller.
I am Pat Gill and I am your county auditor, this is my 24th year serving you in this position. I am proud to have earned your vote six times before and I am asking that you once again place that trust in me. Every decision I have made during my time in office has been based on the simple idea that I work for you and whatever I decide has to be in the best interest of every voter and taxpayer in Woodbury County.
As auditor, we process the county’s payroll, pay its bills, and prepare the county’s tax list. We also assist the budget/tax analyst to prepare and monitor the county’s budget. We recently implemented an accounting system that puts the entire county on one system and will allow us to accurately prepare financial reports that will give taxpayers an accurate assessment of the county’s financial status. It was a difficult process but through cooperation with all departments, it has been a huge success.
As recorder, a significant portion of the duties performed by other county officials is dependent on the work performed by our office. The Woodbury County’s Recorder’s Office is one of two combined auditor and recorder offices in the state of Iowa. We are an office filled with friendly, capable, service-oriented staff ready to serve you. We house three "mini" departments -- Vital Records, Land & Records Management and Real Estate. We keep pace with technology in order to allow the citizens of Woodbury County to access services in the most efficient manner the user desires.
As Commissioner of Elections, my most important duty is to protect the integrity of elections in Woodbury County. It is an awesome responsibility. It is with constant vigilance that I work to protect the right to vote for every eligible elector and to assure that every vote cast is accurately counted. I strive to administer the elections in Woodbury County in a fair and impartial manner that earns the full faith and confidence of its citizens.
I have worked hard to make sure that when you cast your ballot this year, you are able to do so in the manner that makes you feel safe and secure regardless of the method you choose to participate. You can be confident that your vote will be counted and it will be counted accurately for the candidates you have chosen.
If you choose to request an absentee ballot to vote at home, you can mail your absentee ballot postage free to our office or you can place it in either a walk-up drop box outside the courthouse entrance or in a drive-up drop box located in the alley between City Hall and the Courthouse.
You also have the option to cast an absentee ballot in person at the Longlines Family Rec Center located at 401 Gordon Drive during business hours up until the day before the election.
Another option is to attend one of three satellite sites that will be open. We will have one day at Morningside College, one day at Briar Cliff University and two days at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
On Election Day, we will have all 44 polling places open so that you can cast your ballot in the traditional method. We ask that you practice social distancing while doing so.
Once again, I humbly ask for your support and most importantly, your vote. I have enjoyed serving you for the past 24 years and hope that you will return me to this office for another four years.
Pat Gill is the Democratic nominee for Woodbury County Auditor in the Nov. 3 general election.
