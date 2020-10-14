PAT GILL: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County auditor

In these times of troubled waters, I think it’s a good idea to have a steady hand at the tiller.

I am Pat Gill and I am your county auditor, this is my 24th year serving you in this position. I am proud to have earned your vote six times before and I am asking that you once again place that trust in me. Every decision I have made during my time in office has been based on the simple idea that I work for you and whatever I decide has to be in the best interest of every voter and taxpayer in Woodbury County.

As auditor, we process the county’s payroll, pay its bills, and prepare the county’s tax list. We also assist the budget/tax analyst to prepare and monitor the county’s budget. We recently implemented an accounting system that puts the entire county on one system and will allow us to accurately prepare financial reports that will give taxpayers an accurate assessment of the county’s financial status. It was a difficult process but through cooperation with all departments, it has been a huge success.