PATRICK BUCHANAN: Assaulted and vilified, cops save the cities

Minnesota was the political home of Vice Presidents Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale and Senators Eugene McCarthy and Paul Wellstone, liberal icons all. The state has not voted Republican for president since 1972. Even Ronald Reagan never carried Minnesota.

Yet, of his home state, this citadel of liberalism, Walz said last week, "Systemic racism must be addressed if we are to secure, justice, peace and order for all Minnesotans."

Query: How does "systemic racism" permeate a blue state dominated for decades by liberal Democrats? What explains the failure of Democrats who have long run Minnesota to root out racism?

Why have liberals failed to exorcise racism where they rule? Are even good Minnesota liberals infected with the virus?

What we witnessed in Minneapolis over the last week is a failure of liberalism. The leadership of the city and state could not persuade the protesters it claims to represent to remain peaceful. And when rioting, looting and arson erupted, and attacks on police began, that leadership sat morally and politically paralyzed.

The elites could not condemn both the killing of George Floyd and, with equal moral vehemence, the violent and criminal element that came to permeate the ranks of the protesters.