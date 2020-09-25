PATRICK BUCHANAN: Hour of Trump's Supreme Court triumph may be at hand

Republican senators have to bite the bullet on this one and vote on whomever Trump nominates before this session of Congress ends.

And, in this battle, there is no room for conscientious objectors.

Even "Never Trumpers" and Republicans for Biden have to take a stand. For if they play a role in killing Trump's nominee, and Biden wins in November, they will have helped to turn the Supreme Court over to leftist Democrats who will fill both the Ginsburg seat and that of Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, and hold the court for years.

Consider the issues that the new nominee will decide.

The cause of right to life. Affirmative action. Religious freedom. Immigration. Gun rights. All could be lost if the opportunity to fill the Ginsburg seat is forfeited by Republican defectors. The 50-year struggle to recapture the Supreme Court would be over.

Are there Republicans who would really walk away from this last, best chance to secure the court, simply because the process offends their sense of proper procedure?