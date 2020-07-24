PATRICK BUCHANAN: How will nation's rising diversity impact Biden's choice?

Bottom line: The pool of Democratic voters is growing inexorably while the largest pool of potential GOP voters is aging, stagnating and shrinking.

For the GOP, this is an existential crisis. If demography is destiny, and the party does not either increase its share of the white vote or attract millions more Black, Asian or Hispanic voters, then its national fate and future are sealed.

All one need do is look to California. There, Democrats occupy every statewide office and two-thirds of both houses of the legislature. Both senators are Democrats as are 45 of the 52 members of the U.S. House.

Nor are Democrats unaware of the opportunity demography offers.

As persons of color in America -- Asians, Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and people of mixed race -- grow in number, the Democrats' job is a simple one.

Get more people of color registered and voting.

So, today, Democrats are pushing for amnesty and a path to citizenship not only for the DACA "Dreamers" but also the 11 million to 22 million other immigrants here illegally. Democrats may be found enlarging the electorate anywhere they can, even if it means allowing convicted felons and prison inmates to vote.